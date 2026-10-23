Malaga trade unions call for security guards at all health centres following latest assault on healthcare workers

Trade unions in Malaga are highlighting the "lack of safety measures in healthcare centres", where administrative and healthcare staff "face aggressive behaviour on a daily ... basis without the benefit of security or effective protection protocols".

According to the UGT union, the reported incidents are not isolated cases, but part of a "structural problem that requires an immediate response from the health authorities".

The latest such incident happened in the Churriana district's health centre on 16 October, when female staff members suffered "verbal abuse and threats".

"During the incident, a member of the public behaved violently, insulting and threatening both the administration and services staff member and the rest of the healthcare staff present, even going so far as to make obscene gestures and utter intimidating remarks," the UGT reported.

According to sources, "the situation escalated into an episode of extreme tension, which took an emotional toll on the whole team, leaving one member of staff feeling anxious and vulnerable".

For this reason, the UGT is calling for improvements in security measures and resources at health centres.

The trade union says that "the permanent presence of security guards in healthcare centres and the imposition of exemplary sanctions against aggressors, as well as the reinforcement of staffing levels and improvements to appointment systems, are the only measures that can prevent frustration and work-related burnout".

Sur has asked the provincial health and consumer affairs office for clarification on the matter, but has not yet received a response.

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