Malaga speed camera under review for issuing duplicate speeding fines

A fixed speed camera that has been operating in Malaga for the past three years is under review for issuing duplicate fines.

Automovilistas Europeos Asociados ( ... AEA) has called for an investigation and the cancellation of a duplicate fine issued on the same day and at exactly the same time, but at two different speeds: 58km/h and 63km/h.

The organisation has denounced "serious faults in data measurement and processing" at the speed camera located on Avenida Lope de Vega 22, in the Puerto de la Torre district. It argues that the device, which fines "around 3,000 drivers" every year, could be issuing "duplicate speeding fines".

According to AEA's legal department, the traffic offence "is physically impossible, as the same vehicle cannot occupy a single space-time while travelling at two different speeds".

"This irrefutably demonstrates that the radar in question was not functioning correctly and that the reports were drawn up incorrectly," the AEA says.

An "urgent" review

The association warns that anomalies of this kind completely undermine the camera's "presumption of accuracy" and the reliability standards required by Spain's metrology authorities. "If the device produces two incompatible measurements at the same moment, how can we trust that the rest of the day's fines are accurate and reliable?" the organisation asks.

AEA also says it will request an "urgent metrological inspection" of the speed camera to establish whether the fault may have affected other drivers who received fines.

The association has warned Gestrisam, Malaga city council's autonomous tax management and other services agency, that the technical fault affecting the speed camera "calls into question the validity of all the fines issued by this fixed camera".

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