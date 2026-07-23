Spain's fifth most active speed camera is in Malaga province

Malaga is the fifth province in terms of revenue from speeding fines.

Cristina Vallejo 23/07/2026 a las 12:48h.

Malaga province has the fifth most active speed camera in all of Spain. This camera also issued the highest number of fines in Andalucía in 2025.

It is located at kilometre 968 of the A-7 motorway, within the municipality of Rincón de la Victoria, in the direction of Malaga city.

This speed camera recorded 45,050 fines in 2025, lower than in 2024, when fines exceeded 67,500. This data comes from the latest report by the European automobile association (AEA), which lists several Malaga-based speed cameras among those with the highest number of fines.

The second most prolific speed camera in the province is also located on the A-7, but at kilometre 978, near El Palo, towards Almeria: over 42,000 fines last year, compared to fewer than 33,500 in 2024.

The third most active speed camera in Malaga, but much lower in the national ranking, is at kilometre 10 of the MA-20, in the Carlos Haya tunnel. Last year, it recorded 20,320 fines, compared to just over 33,000 the previous year.

Ahead of these speed cameras in the province are other radars in different parts of Spain. At the national level, the speed camera with the highest number of fines is in Paterna (Valencia), again on the A-7, at kilometre 326, with 90,766 fines.

Next is the one located on the CV-905, at kilometre 7, in the province of Alicante, with more than 72,500 fines. These two speed cameras were not operational in 2024.

The third speed camera that detected the most speeding violations in 2025 is located at kilometre 127 of the A-15, in Navarre, as it passes through Lekumberri, with nearly 67,500 fines. In fourth place is the one located at kilometre 1 of the TF-2 in Tenerife, with nearly 40,000.

In Andalucía, in addition to those in Malaga, the most prominent speed camera is located at kilometre 74 of the A-381 motorway in the province of Cadiz, specifically at the exit of the Valdeinfierno tunnel, within the municipality of Los Barrios (Cadiz), with nearly 37,000 fines.

Following closely is the camera at kilometre 1 of the AL-3117, on the outskirts of Almeria, with approximately 30,000 fines. The speed camera at kilometre 1,107 of the A-7 motorway within the municipality of San Roque (Cadiz), near the intersection towards El Toril and heading towards Algeciras, also has a similar number of fines.

Collection of fines

The report also tallies the revenue collected from speeding tickets.

Last year, revenue across Spain approached 250 million euros, representing a 14 per cent increase compared to 2024. According to the AEA, this is not due to "widespread driver indiscipline, but rather to the activation of new strategic devices by the DGT (Spain's traffic authorities".

The report also reveals that of the more than 1,000 speed cameras in Spain, just 50 of them accounted for over 1.3 million fines and represented almost half of the total revenue from fines.

Malaga is the fifth province in Spain in terms of revenue from fines overall, with nearly 28.4 million euros. Madrid leads the way with over 70.4 million euros. In Andalucía, Cadiz comes in first with nearly 33 million euros. Regarding fines specifically for speeding, Malaga again ranks fifth, with 12.6 million euros, after Valencia, Madrid, Cadiz and Alicante.

Explore the main Malaga province regional section