Malaga police search for three burglars, one of whom tried to kiss tenant in her flat

The police in Malaga are searching for three burglars who broke into a young woman's flat in the Huelin district early on Wednesday morning ... and stole a handbag, which contained 200 euros in cash and her personal documents.

According to the victim's account, one of the men, believed to be between the ages of 40 and 50, approached, grabbed and tried to kiss her. Her screams made them leave.

The incident happened at around 4am on 26 August. The Local Police received a report from the victim, who is in her 20s.

On arrival, they found her in an anxious state. The woman is a tenant in the flat. One of her flatmates was in another room at the time of the incident.

According to the young woman's account, the burglars made some noise while searching through the living room, which woke her up and prompted her to peek out.

When he noticed her, one of the burglars tried to kiss her. When she screamed, they took her handbag and fled.

The other flatmate told the police that he had also heard the noise, but it didn't strike him as unusual and he didn't leave his room, thinking it could have been one of the flatmates.

The police inspected the property, including the exterior, and found a loose guttering and broken tiles on the window sill. They believe that's where the burglars entered from.

Judging by the victim's statement, the suspects might be of Moroccan origin.

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