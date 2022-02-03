British telecoms giant starts search on the coast for skilled workers who speak English Vodafone is recruiting 600 staff for its new Malaga research and development hub

The company plans to invest 225 million euros in its new R&D centre in Malaga. / SUR

Vodafone will shortly be actively seeking staff for its new, important Malaga research and development base.

For the moment, 40 engineers are based in a temporary centre in one of the two historic booking halls on the esplanade of the city’s main María Zambrano railway station.

Future staff will work on international-level projects looking into the latest digital solutions, such as secure networks, 6G and mobile edge computing.

Vodafone says future employees should, “have knowledge of the programming world and new technology and be keen to work from Malaga in a flexible environment.” The firm adds, “As it is a global environment, English is a must.”

Vodafone has yet to activate the link on its site for potential candidates to register, however the firm predicts that 70 per cent of posts will be for people with technical skills, such as software architects and technology automation experts.

Around 30 per cent of the roles will be in sales and marketing for people interested in cloud computing solutions, cyber security and big data, among other areas.