112 incident
Malaga investigates attack on young man slashed with bottle at the fair
The injured man walked up to the fairground first-aid post at around 6am, after which he was taken to hospital
The National Police have launched an investigation following an attack on a young man, who was slashed with a bottle at the Malaga fair.
According ... to sources, the man appeared at the first-aid post at around 6am. He had several cuts of varying severity on his body.
According to the victim's account, he sustained the injuries after someone attacked him with a broken bottle. The paramedics arranged for him to be taken by ambulance to a hospital in the city.
Despite the severity of the cuts, his life is not in danger and he will recover.
The incident has led to a National Police investigation to identify the perpetrator and establish the circumstances of the incident.
At present, there are no reports of any arrests.