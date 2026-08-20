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Malaga investigates attack on young man slashed with bottle at the fair

The injured man walked up to the fairground first-aid post at around 6am, after which he was taken to hospital

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Archive photo of a National Police vehicle at the Malaga fair.
Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

The National Police have launched an investigation following an attack on a young man, who was slashed with a bottle at the Malaga fair.

According ... to sources, the man appeared at the first-aid post at around 6am. He had several cuts of varying severity on his body.

According to the victim's account, he sustained the injuries after someone attacked him with a broken bottle. The paramedics arranged for him to be taken by ambulance to a hospital in the city.

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Despite the severity of the cuts, his life is not in danger and he will recover.

The incident has led to a National Police investigation to identify the perpetrator and establish the circumstances of the incident.

At present, there are no reports of any arrests.

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Malaga investigates attack on young man slashed with bottle at the fair

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Malaga investigates attack on young man slashed with bottle at the fair