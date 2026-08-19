Malaga's civil protection volunteers attend to any emergencies from allergic reactions to heatstrokes at the fair

Malaga's civil protection unit has responded to all sorts of emergencies at the fair so far this August: from a 30-year-old woman ... who had an allergic reaction and a man who felt dizzy due to the heat to an 18-year-old with a cut on his hand.

These are only some of the incidents the service, which has four stations between Real de Cortijo de Torres and the city centre, has attended to.

These are cases they usually deal with effectively, either because they spot them while their teams are patrolling the fairground or because they receive a radio call.

The procedure is always the same: assess the patient, act according to the circumstances and, if necessary, refer the case to the first-aid post, doing so quickly and efficiently.

"You can come across all sorts of things here," head of the civil protection volunteers' association Víctor Espinosa says.

Espinosa speaks to SUR ahead of a new day's work at the fairgrounds, as his colleagues gradually start their shifts. "The first incidents start coming in from about 5-6pm," he explains.

The two entrances to the fair at Cortijo de Torres, the Rengue marquee and the fairground area are the four fixed points where the units mobilise to protect the public, in addition to the staff patrolling the fairground.

"First, we attend to and carry out an initial assessment of cases that do not require emergency services. After that, we refer them to the relevant healthcare services or resolve the issue on the spot," Víctor Espinosa says.

Civil protection officers patrolling the fairground. (Marilú Báez)

In order to carry out their work effectively, they have access to equipment such as vehicles fitted with a defibrillator to respond to cardiac emergencies; a stretcher, in case the patient is located in a place that is difficult to access; helmets; fire extinguishers; and a first-aid kit.

Communication among the volunteers is essential for the smooth running of operations. As such, every car is equipped with a tablet on the front passenger seat, which keeps them informed of any alerts, and a walkie-talkie connected to the control centre and to the other posts and services.

At the civil protection control centre, Víctor Espinosa can check the location of his colleagues and the most important incidents and alerts on a large screen.

Recurring issues

The fair changes as the day goes on. The nature of the incidents also changes depending on the circumstances. The later it gets in the afternoon, the more problems arise. It is at night that the volunteers receive the highest number of reports.

At 6pm, the Rengue marquee is packed. After lunch, the elderly are enjoying music and dances. However, many have forgotten to take their medication. Such lapses are very common among the elderly and among the most frequent cases civil protection deals with.

Equipment they carry in their vehicles for carrying out their duties. (Marilú Báez)

At 8pm, parents contact the information desk to report that their child has fallen, cut themselves or bumped into something while on a ride. The staff assess the situation so that they can respond appropriately.

At 2am, loud music mixes with the sounds from stalls. A group of young people approach the civil protection post because one of them has cut his hand after slipping while holding a glass. If the injury is serious, the medical services spring into action.

In addition, the civil protection service is distributing free identification wristbands featuring a QR code to help locate the relatives of children and vulnerable people quickly and easily.

When scanned, the QR code displays the details of the parents or guardians of the person who has gone missing.

The civil protection unit recommends staying hydrated and eating well. If you get lost, head to the designated information points or street help points.

While the music plays at the Cortijo de Torres fairground, at the civil protection stand nobody knows what might happen in the next few minutes. All they know is that, when the alert comes, they will be ready to act.

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