Crime
Man arrested for allegedly groping two young women at Malaga fair stall
The security workers intervened and detained the 31-year-old suspect outside the premises
The National Police arrested on Wednesday a 31-year-old man for allegedly groping two young women at a stall at the Malaga fair.
The ... incident happened shortly after 4am on 19 August. The victims, originally not from Malaga, were at the venue with a friend, when a man began to harass them while they were dancing.
According to sources, the suspect overstepped and started touching and rubbing against the two young women without their consent.
The stall's security workers caught him in the act and detained him until the arrival of the police.
When the prevention and response unit of the National Police arrived, the victims and the witness recounted what had happened and identified the suspect.
The police proceeded to arrest the man and, subsequently, bring him before the court.