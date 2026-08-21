Man arrested for allegedly groping two young women at Malaga fair stall

Irene Quirante 21/08/2026 a las 09:42h.

The National Police arrested on Wednesday a 31-year-old man for allegedly groping two young women at a stall at the Malaga fair.

The ... incident happened shortly after 4am on 19 August. The victims, originally not from Malaga, were at the venue with a friend, when a man began to harass them while they were dancing.