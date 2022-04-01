National Police sieze 196 marijuana plants and numerous weapons in raid on a flat A 36-year-old man was also arrested in connection with crimes against public health and electricity fraud in Malaga

National Police officers have arrested a 36-year-old man on the suspicion of crimes against public health and electricity fraud. The man was detained after the officers discovered 196 marijuana plants in his Cruz Verde flat.

During the search of the apartment, the officers found numerous weapons, specifically a dozen machetes, brass knuckledusters, knives, some shackles and even an axe in addition to the plants and equipment for growing the marijuana.

Officers were suspicious of air conditioners and motors that were running in the apartment for 24 hours a day and when they raided the property, they detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from the plantation.

Some 196 cannabis sativa plants were seized with a value, once cut, of nearly 200,000 euros.

Among other things, police seized 20 lamps and as many electrical capacitors, equipment for cultivation, and fifteen knives of different sizes.

The suspect was arrested for alleged participation in drug trafficking and for the fact that the plant nursery was fraudulently connected to the electricty network, as well as violation of his previous prohibition against owning weapons.