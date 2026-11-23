A man burst into the El Palo district's health centre in Malaga in the middle of the night on 18 November, armed with a ... knife and a pepper spray, to demand diazepam. The man threatened to harm himself, which forced the police to restrain and take him to a hospital in the city, but the man later returned to the health centre.

The incident happened at around 2am. According to sources, the man, who suffers from mental health problems, approached the counter demanding to be given diazepam (a drug of the benzodiazepine group with anxiolytic, sedative and muscle-relaxant effects) and asking to be admitted to hospital.

During the altercation, he allegedly brandished a knife and a can of pepper spray with the intention of harming himself.

Staff at the centre immediately alerted the police. As he refused to listen to their orders, the police were forced to restrain him to prevent him from injuring himself or others. They then took him to hospital.

The incident, however, did not end there. Barely an hour later, the man allegedly escaped from the hospital and returned to the El Palo health centre, repeating exactly the same demands that had prompted his first visit. His return prompted a second police operation.

The ordeal finished during the day on Wednesday, when the man returned to the health centre for the third time to collect his electric scooter.

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