Antonio Banderas plans to bring an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical to Malaga The famous British composer and director came to see the Soho Theatre and hold talks with Banderas last week

The musical 'Company' will come to the end of its run at the Soho Caixabank Theatre in a few weeks’ time, and Antonio Banderas is making plans for what comes next. Among the audience for Friday's show was Andrew Lloyd Webber, the composer of legendary hits such as Phantom of the Opera and Cats. This was not just a casual visit: he came to look at the Soho theatre and talk to Banderas about one of his shows being adapted into Spanish and performed there.

“We are having discussions, but nothing has been finalised yet,” said Banderas, who has known Lloyd Webber since 1996 and is also working on plans for other shows as well.

Last year, the English composer and director premiered his version of 'Cinderella' on the London stage, and it will also be taken to New York. It would be a feather in Malaga’s cap if Banderas were able to stage one of his shows at the Soho Caixabank Theatre.