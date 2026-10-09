Malaga police arrest father and his two sons and seize three shotguns following yet another shooting

Malaga city has recorded another shooting, this time in the Palma-Palmilla district.

The incident happened in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon and led to ... the arrest of a father and his two sons. The police have reported no injuries.

The emergency services received the call reporting several gunshots in the area at around 3.10pm. The National Police's prevention and response unit quickly got to the scene, where they located around ten bullet casings.

According to sources, a clash between two families lies behind the incident. The police arrested three members of one of the families: a father and his two sons. They also seized three long firearms.

The investigation remains open.

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