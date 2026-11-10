Malaga's eastern district suffers another power cut

It has been a difficult autumn for the electricity network in Malaga city, where there have so far been three power cuts in a short ... space of time, albeit in different districts.

The latest incident began early this morning (Tuesday), when a fault in the medium-voltage network in Cerrado de Calderón left 150 homes and businesses without power. This latest incident follows on from those in recent days in La Trinidad, Teatinos and El Palo.

According to sources at Endesa, e-distribución technicians are already on site working to repair the fault and restore power as soon as possible.

This incident in the eastern part of the city coincides with a spate of faults that have been affecting various parts of the city over the last few days. On 1 November, a fault in an underground cable running through the Trinidad district left more than 300 residents without power from 5.30pm.

Residents reported up to five incidents on that Sunday, in addition to ten minor incidents in the rest of the province.

The situation recurred the following day in the Teatinos district, where a low-voltage fault shortly after 8pm affected 338 homes. The company's teams managed to fix the fault shortly after 10pm.

Workers are now focusing on the Cerrado de Calderón to speed up repairs to this new section and restore normality in the eastern part of the city.

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city