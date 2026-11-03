Malaga power cut leaves more than 300 homes in Teatinos district without electricity

Power cuts in Malaga city marked the Halloween long weekend. Starting with the centre on Sunday, when a power cut left more than 300 residents ... in the Trinidad area without electricity from 5.30pm, an incident followed in the Teatinos district, where 338 households did not have power for two hours on Monday.

Public energy company Endesa reported a low-voltage fault at a transformer station on Avenida de Pepita Durán, in the Finca La Palma area. The incident began at 8pm and e-distribución technicians managed to repair it a few minutes after 10pm.

Sunday's incident was caused by a fault in an underground cable running through the Trinidad area, according to Endesa.

There were five other incidents in the grid on Sunday. In the province, there were ten, according to e-distribución, although these were of a lesser scale than the one in Trinidad.

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