Rakan Al-Thani, the son of Malaga CF owner Sheikh Abdullah Al-Thani who was removed from running the club when it was placed under ... judicial administration in 2020, remains in custody at Madrid's Soto del Real prison several weeks after his extradition from Germany.

Now his defence team has lodged a fresh appeal, backed by the Qatari embassy, to have him moved to a five-star Madrid hotel.

Rakan, who is embroiled in the long-running criminal investigation into the management of Malaga CF alongside his father and two brothers, has so far failed in repeated bids to secure provisional release, even under a ban on leaving Spain.

In the latest appeal filed with the court, point eight of the background submission reveals that Qatar's diplomatic mission in Spain has formally stepped in to back his release and cover his living expenses at a luxury hotel in the Spanish capital.

"By letter dated 5 November 2026, addressed to this court in relation to this case, signed and stamped, the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Spain has expressed its support for my client's provisional release and has undertaken before the court to 'guarantee his continued presence in Spain and his full cooperation with the Spanish judicial authorities throughout the proceedings'," the filing states.

The appeal, lodged by defence lawyer Javier Velasco, outlines how the embassy will assume full responsibility for Rakan's care and expenses while designating the hotel as his official residence for all court notifications.

"To this end, I hereby designate my client's place of residence for the duration of the proceedings as the InterContinental Hotel Madrid, at 49 Paseo de la Castellana — the hotel at which he requests that, should his release not be granted, he be detained, and whose address shall also serve as his registered address for all correspondence, summonses and court orders," the submission reads.

No passport, electronic tagging and medical grounds

According to the filing, the Qatari embassy has pledged to cover all accommodation, medical care and rehabilitation costs in Spain, while undertaking not to issue Rakan "any passport or other travel document" without express court authorisation, to notify the court immediately of any request he makes and to refrain "from taking any action that might facilitate his departure".

The defence added that Rakan is prepared to accept all precautionary measures ordered by the judge - including electronic monitoring - and formally waives any claim to diplomatic immunity or protection in relation to the Madrid hotel residence.

Velasco also disputed claims that his client has obstructed the seven-year investigation, during which Malaga CF has remained under court-appointed administration since February 2020.

"That very letter confirms that cooperation between the two states 'has indeed taken place in the present case', with my client's voluntary appearance in Qatar in February 2020 and his questioning via videoconference on 24 October 2022, and considers, in light of the German medical documentation, that his state of health 'is incompatible with his continued detention in a prison'," the lawyer argued.