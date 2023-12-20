Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of easyJet and Ryanair aircraft at Malaga Airport. Ñito Salas
Almost 800,000 passengers will pass through Malaga Airport this Christmas
Almost 800,000 passengers will pass through Malaga Airport this Christmas

The busiest day of the festive season will be 23 December, when 422 flights are expected to land and take off, the vast majority of which will involve international airports

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 17:19

The flow of international passengers returning home for the festive season together with those taking advantage of the Christmas holidays to travel to the Costa del Sol will see a big increase in activity at Malaga Airport from Friday 22 December.

From that date, until Sunday 7 January a total of 6,245 flights will operate on the runways, according to airport operator Aena. Based on the average number of aircraft operating in November and the total number of passengers, it is expected that around 800,000 passengers will use the airport's terminals over the Christmas period.

The busiest day of the festive season will be 23 December, when 422 flights are expected to land and take off, the vast majority of which will involve international airports. Specifically, 343 will travel from or go to a non-Spanish destination

The day with the least number of flights in Malaga will be Christmas Day when only 213 flights are scheduled, of which 142 will connect with foreign destinations. On New Year's Eve, there will be 351 flights, in addition to the 370 that will operate on the first day of 2024.

The international character of the Costa del Sol airport is reflected in the statistics for the Christmas period: of the total number of 6,245 flights, 4,823 will have as their final destination or origin in foreign countries.

