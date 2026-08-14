Malaga Airport to operate almost 2,000 flights this weekend

Almost 2,000 flights will take-off or land at Malaga Airport this weekend, practically the same number as at the start of this ... peak holiday month.

Many airlines have taken advantage of mid-August and the 15th, which is a public holiday in Spain, to schedule more flights.The exact number of flights between Friday and Sunday is 1,902, compared to 1,807 over the same period last year, according to airport operator Aena. Of these, 1,541 are international flights.

The busiest day is this Friday, when airlines have scheduled 662 flights, of which 521 will depart from or arrive at airports outside Spain. Next comes Sunday, with 627 flights. Of these, 503 will carry passengers to and from cities outside Spain.

Saturday is the "quietest" day, with 613 landings and take-offs, the vast majority of which on international routes.

The bustling activity at Malaga Airport is evident from the fact that, at this time last year, only one day saw more than 600 flights: Sunday, with 618.

This weekend's activity is very similar to that of the first weekend of August, when airlines had scheduled 1,986 flights between Friday and Sunday. On that occasion, Friday proved to be the busiest day, with 679 flights.

This July wrote history by reaching three million passengers in a single month for the first time.

Malaga city council has announced that, according to data published by ForwardKeys in the Costa del Sol Big Data report, for the period from 7 August to 7 September, there are 1,658,873 available seats on flights at Malaga Airport, representing a 7.5 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.

The UK is the market with the highest number of seats, with 398,771, followed by the domestic market, with 271,189, and Germany, with 121,003 seats.

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