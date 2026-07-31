Malaga gender-based violence suspect hangs from fifth-floor balcony for over four hours threatening to jump

The National Police arrested on Thursday evening a 51-year-old gender-based violence suspect who had spent more than four hours holding onto the ... outside railing of a fifth-floor balcony in Malaga's La Trinidad district.

The incident, according to sources, took place shortly after 8pm, when the man's wife, 44, allegedly called the emergency services to report him for abuse.

When the police arrived, they saw the man hanging from the railing, with his feet resting on the edge. He was shouting: "Where's my wife? I'll be damned if I don't jump!"

According to videos witnesses recorded, the man, who was in a highly agitated state, repeatedly asked for the victim and even began a countdown to throw himself off the building if he did not see her.

Among the police units was a negotiator, who spent several hours trying to persuade the man to not jump. However, it was not until after midnight that the police managed to subdue him. Some witnesses have suggested that the police may have used a taser to do so.

At the end of this ordeal, the police arrested the man on suspicion of gender-based violence and assaulting a law enforcement officer.

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