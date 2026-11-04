Eastern Malaga province under yellow warning for rain

Aemet (state weather agency) has issued the first warnings for heavy rain in Malaga province this Wednesday. A yellow (low-risk) warning is in place ... in the Axarquía area for downpours of around 15mm in one hour that can be expected between 3pm and 9pm.

At present, it is the only area under a warning, although rain of lesser intensity may also reach the rest of the province's coastal strip, including Malaga city, during the afternoon. According to Aemet, a cold front is behind these conditions.

"Several bands of instability are set to pass through our province," local weather presenter José Luis Escudero said. These bands of cloud will move in from the Strait of Gibraltar and the Gulf of Cadiz, accompanied by a mass of humid air of subtropical origin.

In principle, the most likely rainfall totals will be 2-5mm along the coast, although in some parts of the westernmost Costa del Sol they could reach up to 15. "Small changes in the path of these bands of instability can make the difference between experiencing a heavy downpour or getting virtually no rain at all."

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