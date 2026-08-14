 Saltar al contenido
Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga - Costa del Sol

  1. Portada
  2. Malaga
  3. Malaga City

112 incident

Eighty-year-old woman drowns at Malaga's El Palo beach

Witnesses discovered her in the water, unresponsive

Añádenos en Google
Eighty-year-old woman drowns at Malaga&#039;s El Palo beach
Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

An 80-year-old woman drowned on Thursday morning at Malaga's El Palo beach.

According to sources and witnesses, her body was found in ... a rocky area.

The first reports came in at around 10.40am, after witnesses spotted an elderly woman in the water, unresponsive. They subsequently pulled her out of the sea.

The emergency services, the Local and the National Police and the beach patrol rushed to the scene, but they could only confirm the woman's death.

Access the latest 112 emergency and rescue news hub

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para usuarios registrados.

Inicia sesión

Reporta un error

[]

Eighty-year-old woman drowns at Malaga's El Palo beach

[]

Eighty-year-old woman drowns at Malaga's El Palo beach