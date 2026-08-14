Eighty-year-old woman drowns at Malaga's El Palo beach

An 80-year-old woman drowned on Thursday morning at Malaga's El Palo beach.

According to sources and witnesses, her body was found in ... a rocky area.

The first reports came in at around 10.40am, after witnesses spotted an elderly woman in the water, unresponsive. They subsequently pulled her out of the sea.

The emergency services, the Local and the National Police and the beach patrol rushed to the scene, but they could only confirm the woman's death.

Access the latest 112 emergency and rescue news hub