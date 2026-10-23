112 incident
Malaga 112: 65-year-old man injured after car overturns on the MA-20
The man had to be taken to Hospital Clínico
A 65-year-old man was injured after his car overturned on the MA-20 road in Malaga city on Friday morning.
The accident happened ... near Leroy Merlin at 10.05am.
Medical staff and the Local Police rushed to the scene. The paramedics transferred the man to Hospital Clínico, while the police managed traffic.
The accident did not have a significant impact on traffic in the area.