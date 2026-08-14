63-year-old man in serious condition after falling from wall at Malaga's Gibralfaro castle

An incident occurred at Gibralfaro castle in Malaga on Tuesday when one of the visitors fell while sitting on one of the walls. According to ... sources consulted by SUR, the 63-year-old man fell from a height of around eight metres and had to be taken to hospital in a serious condition. Visitors are not permitted to climb onto these walls, which are around 70–80 cm high.

It happened at around 10.40am, when the 112-Andalucía emergency service began receiving calls reporting the accident. The coordination centre alerted the emergency medical services, the National Police and the Local Police.

Members of the Malaga fire brigade also attended the scene, where they had to rescue the man and stabilise him so that he could be carried to the ambulance. On arrival, they found the man unconscious and lying on the ground as a result of the heavy impact.

The force of the fall - which is believed to have been onto his back - caused him to suffer multiple fractures, according to sources. Given the seriousness of his condition and the difficulty in accessing the spot where he had become trapped, the firefighters immediately immobilised him to ensure a safe extraction and prevent further complications to his spine.

The man was taken to a hospital in Malaga city in a serious condition; his prognosis is uncertain.

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