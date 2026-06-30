The 2026 Malaga Fair now has its official poster

'Flores para la Victoria', designed by Patricia Castro Bohórquez, has been chosen as the poster to promote the 2026 Malaga Feria, which will take ... place from 15 to 22 August. This design was the winner of the public competition organised by the city council, chosen from among the five finalists selected by the judges.

The patron saint of Malaga takes centre stage on the poster, surrounded by carnations, with soft, ochre and blue tones predominating, and lettering in a deep red.

The winning entry, ‘Flores para la Victoria’, received a total of 2,584 votes, representing 38 per cent of all valid votes cast by the public (6,814). In second place is the entry entitled ‘La Farola de Málaga’ with 2,417 votes (36 per cent); third place goes to the poster ‘Donde la luz baila’, which received 1,179 votes (17 per cent); in fourth place is the entry ‘Feria de Málaga’, with 409 votes (6 per cent); and in fifth place is the work ‘White shirt, black waistcoat, black trousers, red sash: verdialero’, which received 225 votes (3 per cent).

The winning poster.

The winning poster will receive a prize of 3,600 euros. The four remaining finalists will each receive a runner-up prize of 600 euros, bringing the total prize money to 6,000 euros. A total of 177 entries were submitted for this year’s competition, according to Malaga city council.

The panel of judges was made up of a multidisciplinary team comprising the following members: Manuel Salazar, Director-General of Operational Services, Internal Affairs, Beaches and Festivals, as chair; gallery owner Eugenia Benedito; Manuel Curtido, President of the Malaga Federation of Supporters’ Clubs; the broadcaster Francisco Javier Jurado; the painter, sculptor and Chair of Aplama, Francisco Jurado; the Head of the Festivals Department, Juan Antonio Pérez de Villena; the visual artist and sculptor Santiago Picatoste; the visual and graphic artist Cristina Soler; Fernando Wilson, visual arts officer at the Festivals Department; and Laura Guerrero, as secretary, an officer in the General Administration of Operational Services, Beaches and Festivals. A total of 177 works were submitted for this edition.