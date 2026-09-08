Malaga province road deaths double over summer despite steady traffic levels

TEN people died on Malaga province’s roads during July and August - double the total for the same period last year - despite traffic levels remaining ... virtually flat, official figures show.

Data from the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) reveals an alarming rise in severe accidents across the summer of 2026. The eight fatal crashes recorded over the two peak holiday months cost ten lives, compared to five deaths across five incidents in July and August 2025.

4.67 million trips

The sharp rise in fatalities occurred without any corresponding surge in road use. Long-distance journeys across the province totalled 4.67 million, a modest increase of just 1.5 per cent on the previous year. July carried 2.32 million trips (up 2.1 per cent) and August saw 2.35 million movements (up 0.9 per cent), ruling out traffic volume as the primary cause of the spike.

Despite stable vehicle numbers, overall accidents jumped nearly 33 per cent from 177 to 235, resulting in 362 total casualties - a 24 per cent increase. The severity of collisions also heightened, with 27 victims requiring hospitalisation, up 28.6 per cent year-on-year.

High capcity routes provr deadliest

Unlike previous years, where safety campaigns focused heavily on secondary roads, danger concentrated on high-capacity routes this summer. Five of the eight fatal crashes occurred on dual carriageways and motorways, including one on a toll road, whilst conventional roads accounted for three fatal accidents.

The collision breakdown reveals two primary drivers of mortality: vehicles striking roadside obstacles and pedestrians being knocked down. Collisions with fixed objects claimed five lives, leaving one person hospitalised and six with minor injuries.

However, pedestrian struck-by incidents emerged as the second leading cause of road deaths in the province, claiming four lives and injuring two others. In one high-profile incident in the early hours of 9 August, a pedestrian died on the A-7 motorway after being struck by multiple vehicles, shortly after motorists had alerted emergency services to a walker on the carriageway. Finally, one rollover crash resulted in one death.

Distractions and missing seatbelts

Distracted driving was identified as the primary driver-related factor, contributing to three fatal crashes. Pedestrians stepping unexpectedly onto carriageways triggered two fatal incidents, whilst driver inexperience, negligence and other factors accounted for the remainder.

Safety compliance remains a major concern for traffic authorities: three of the ten victims died because they were not wearing a seatbelt or mandatory safety restraint.

Motorcyclists faced extreme vulnerability, accounting for three deaths (two drivers and one passenger) on machines over 125cc. Two car occupants and one articulated vehicle driver also lost their lives.

Seven of the ten victims were male, with the 55–64 age group suffering the highest loss of life with three deaths. July proved the deadliest month with six fatalities compared to four in August.

Hourly data shows extreme danger concentrated in two windows: the afternoon period between 2pm and 8pm - traditionally linked to high temperatures, heavy return traffic and post-lunch fatigue - and the early morning hours between midnight and7am, which saw four deaths and two injuries.

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