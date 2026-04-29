Malaga book fair to recognise best short story with new 1,000-euro award

SUR 29/04/2026 a las 15:39h.

This year's Malaga book fair, which starts on Thursday, will not only display the best classics and the latest literary releases, but also launch the first Premio Hyundai short story prize.

The 55th Feria del Libro de Málaga (FML) on Paseo del Parque will recognise the talent of one writer who successfully manages to introduce the concept of motion in 1,000 words. The prize, which the organisers will give at the closing ceremony on 10 May, is also 1,000 euros.

Although the theme is open, the story must fulfil the requirement of incorporating the concept of contemporary transport, "the idea of movement, displacement or transit in electric or sustainable vehicles" in the plot. The texts must be original, unpublished and written in Spanish.

The application period is now open and writers can submit their stories through the official website of FML until 11.59pm on 3 May.

With this new award, the Malaga book fair consolidates its commitment to expanding its reach to writing, beyond the traditional publishing and bookselling activities.

The Malaga book fair association organises the event with the collaboration of the city council and Fundación Unicaja. Writer Esther García Llovet will open the fair with a speech on 30 April.

Among this year's special guests are writer Irvine Welsh (author of the iconic Trainspotting); Alan Hollinghurst (winner of the Booker Prize); Argentinian author Martín Caparrós (winner of the Premio Internacional de Periodismo Rey de España); writers María Dueñas, Lorenzo Silva, Bernardo Atxaga, Andrés Neuman and Aroa Moreno Durán; poet Chantall Maillard; journalists Juan Cruz, Vicente Vallés and Marta Robles; art historian Guillermo de Osma; populariser and philosopher Elsa Punset; television presenter and actor Christian Gálvez; digital content creator Amarna Miller; and guitarist and founder of the legendary band Dover, Amparo Llanos.

All books at the fair will be 10 per cent off.