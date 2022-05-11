Costa del Sol's beaches awarded three new blue flags this summer Malaga province now has more blue flags than any other in Andalucía, following the addition of Sabinillas, Maro and Puerto Banús beaches

Malaga has more blue flags than any other province in Andalucía this summer, and they will be flying on 36 beaches, six ports and two sustainable ships. In fact, Andalucía has gained the most blue flags this year – seven more than last year - and 122 stretches of its coastline will now be proudly flying this sign of cleanliness and quality.

The list was updated today, Wednesday 11 May, and includes La Breña beach at Almodóvar del Río in Cordoba for the first time.

This year, blue flags have been awarded to three more beaches in Malaga province: Sabinillas, in Manilva; Maro in Nerja; and Puerto Banús, in Marbella.

“Andalucía has gone from 96 blue flags in 2019 to 145 this year, including 21 for marinas and two for sustainable boat tourism operators. Our beaches are a major attraction of the region, and this recognition from the EU showcases the quality, safety, hygiene and level of services our tourists can enjoy,” said the Junta de Andalucía’s Minister for Tourism, Juan Marín.

By province, Almeria has achieved 35 blue flags for its beaches and two for marinas; Cadiz has a total of 34, for 29 beaches and five marinas; Cordoba has a flag for one beach; Granada has 12, for 11 beaches and a marina; and Huelva has 17, comprising 10 for beaches and seven for marinas.

The blue flags have been awarded by the European Foundation for Environmenal Education since 1987, for beaches, marinas and sustainable boat tourism operators. The factors taken into account are information and environmental education, quality of the sea water, environmental management, safety and facilities.