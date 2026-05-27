Malaga awards recognise the resilience and innovation of the agri-food sector

Group photo with the award winners and SUR's representatives at the event in Malaga.

Matías Suber 27/05/2026 a las 10:40h.

Rising production costs, pressure from unfair competition, climate change, labour shortages and the economic impact of water and geopolitical crises represent just some of the challenges facing Malaga's agricultural sector.

To overcome these difficulties and guarantee long-term success, many businesses and professionals work every day to find sustainable solutions and support one of the province's key economic pillars.

That requires financially viable investment in technological innovation to boost productivity and reduce resource demand. Malaga's agri-food sector is fighting to remain competitive internationally while helping feed populations both in Spain and abroad. At the same time, the industry aims to protect the climate and biodiversity while meeting growing consumer demand.

The 2026 agro awards, now in their sixth year, recognised and honoured the efforts of the primary sector. The event has become a fixture in Malaga's calendar. This year, it took place at the Edgar Neville auditorium.

The winners included the Malaga beekeepers' association, Grupo Ubago, Philippe Starck's olive mill, Panadería Confitería Salvador and Quesos El Pastor del Torcal.

Representatives from the sector and local authorities filled the auditorium. Once again, the event received support from Cajamar, the provincial authority, Sabor a Málaga, Malaga Port, Coín town hall and Aqualia.

Ana Barreales hosted the ceremony and introduced SUR director Javier Recio. "For many years, we have dedicated a special section to the agri-food sector. We know agriculture represents one of the pillars of Malaga's economy. SUR's interest lies in Malaga, which is why we support agriculture and report on everything happening in the sector," Recio said.

Cajamar's director in Malaga Sergio Durán then took to the stage and highlighted the importance of the primary sector to the province's economy. He also presented the award to the Malaga beekeepers'aAssociation.

The association, which has nearly three decades of history, counts the creation of the protected designation of origin for Malaga honey among its greatest achievements. The designation certifies the exceptionally high quality and variety of local honeys, including orange blossom, chestnut, thyme and wildflower honey.

The organisation also works to raise awareness of the crucial role bees play in pollination, biodiversity and the preservation of rural landscapes. "It is a real honour to receive this award. This recognition comes at a time when we face many challenges, such as the arrival of honey from third countries. Please consume local honey," the association's president, Juan Molina, said.

Grupo Ubago won the award in the 'Expansion' category. The Campanillas-based company specialises in food production and seafood processing, particularly smoked products, preserves and salted fish.

Although its headquarters are in Malaga, the company operates well beyond the province and has established itself as an Andalusian multinational in the fishing sector. It has chosen Malaga as its technological and corporate base and now ranks among the highest-turnover companies managed from the province.

HR Director Diego Canal received the award from Malaga Port president Carlos Rubio. "I would like to dedicate this award to the group's more than 4,800 employees. It will encourage us to continue producing at the highest quality," he said.

Philippe Starck's olive mill won the 'Innovation' category thanks to both its design and overall concept. Located in Ronda, the complex combines olive oil tourism, a museum and an organic olive oil production centre. Many consider it the world's first designer olive mill.

Renowned French industrial designer Philippe Starck created the project together with architecture firm Touza Arquitectos. The complex opened to the public at the end of 2024. Coín Mayor Francisco Santos presented the award to the olive mill's CEO, Santiago Muguiro.

"We are still a relatively young project. We promote the culture surrounding olive oil. We still have a lot of work ahead of us, and we aim to reach 44,000 visitors," Muguiro said.

Panadería Salvador 1905 received the 'Business' award. The family-run business has become one of Malaga province's most emblematic and beloved bakery and confectionery chains. Over more than a century, the company has managed to expand without losing its artisanal essence.

Manager Federico Ramírez stressed that commitment when accepting the award. "We will always maintain our values and continue with the humility that has brought us this far," he said.

The final award of the evening, the 'Local Award', went to Quesos El Pastor del Torcal, an artisan cheese producer based in Antequera. Although the business only launched at the end of 2021, it has quickly become a benchmark for high-quality gourmet goat's cheese and has already collected both national and international awards.

The company prides itself on its absolute respect for the product. Cheesemakers produce each cheese individually using only basic natural ingredients: goat's milk, rennet and salt. The company also avoids plastic paints, artificial coatings and chemicals on the cheese rinds, allowing them to mature naturally.

Malaga provincial authority president Francisco Salado presented the award to Juan González of dairy group Serrycamp. "This award belongs to all our employees and livestock farmers. They work with passion and professionalism. They are the daily driving force behind our company," he said.

González also dedicated the award to his wife and his 21-year-old son Marcos, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

Salado closed the sixth agro awards by underlining the importance of agriculture to Malaga province and praising the quality of its products, many of which now reach markets around the world through the Sabor a Málaga brand created by Malaga provincial authority.

"We always talk about tourism, but that sector would not grow so strongly without agriculture. The agri-food sector forms the third pillar of Malaga's economy," he said.