Malaga attracts new cybersecurity company: Canadian Devolutions opens first European office

Nuria Triguero Málaga Tuesday, 24 March 2026, 14:07 Share

Malaga's cyber ecosystem has managed to attract a new company: Canadian firm Devolutions, which specialises in privileged access management (PAM), passwords and remote connections.

This is the company's first European office. It will support and enable the growth of its customer base in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Founded in Canada in 2010, Devolutions primarily targets SMEs (small- and medium-sized companies). The company has more than one million users in 140 countries.

The office in Malaga

Devolutions launches in Malaga with a team of five to ten employees who will be offering services in English, French, German, Spanish and English.

The new office will act "as a strategic hub for multilingual customer support and regional business operations, as well as a driver for the Canadian company's community throughout the EMEA region".

"The opening of an office in Malaga marks an important milestone for Devolutions," CEO David Hervieux said. "Europe has always been central to our background and this new location brings us even closer to the customers who rely on us every day," he stated.

For Devolutions, Malaga's image as a growing technology hub makes it a favourable environment for the company's international development. In addition, the location's skilled and multilingual talent supports its goal of building a sustainable European structure, reducing dependence on remote operations.

The Malaga office will support the company's full range of products. The company's Deputy President of Product Maurice Côté is relocating to Malaga to support this new phase of growth and oversee strategic alignment, product integration and execution of regional priorities.

"Having a local presence allows us to better understand the environment, integrate into the community, facilitate exchanges and adapt our actions to the needs expressed by our customers," Côté said.