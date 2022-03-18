Malaga man applies for official recognition as the Prince of Bavaria's son As Ferdinand Bavaria was cremated when he died, he has asked for his supposed grandfather and an uncle to be exhumed from their graves in Madrid for DNA tests to be carried out to prove his case

A man from Malaga is trying to prove that he is the unrecognised son of the Prince of Bavaria, and in 2017 he began legal proceedings so a judge could decide whether his claim is valid, because the man who he says is his father, Fernando Baviera, died in 1999. The date of 10 May has now been set for the case to be heard in the Malaga law courts.

The man, who is 50, has been working for years in Malaga city. He began the civil proceedings when he came to the conclusion that his biological mother had been working as a maid in the 1970s, in Malaga and Madrid, and it was then that she met and had intimate relations with the aristocrat, and became pregnant with his child.

However, says his lawyer, Fernando Osuna, she was dismissed from her job once the nobleman discovered that she was expecting, so, under pressure from her father, she had no option but to hand the baby to the authorities for adoption.

The baby was adopted by a nice couple and had a happy childhood, but in time he discovered that they were not his biological parents. As he was an adult by then he began to investigate his origins, and everything pointed to the fact that was the son of the Prince of Bavaria, so he sent letters to his supposed relatives in the European aristocracy, although they denied that any connection existed.

A facial mole

The lawyer says there are several witnesses to the fact that there was a secret relationship between the prince and the maid, and that she did become pregnant. The man who believes he is their son also has a mole on his face which is similar to that of some of the Prince’s relatives, which he says shows that they all share the same gene.

He has also asked for DNA tests to be carried out to prove his case. As Ferdinand Bavaria was cremated, he has asked for his supposed grandfather and an uncle to be exhumed from their graves at La Almudena cemetery in Madrid.

As a preventive measure, his lawyer has also asked the authorities not to allow their remains to be cremated after exhumation, to stop anyone trying to place any more obstacles in the way of the supposed son’s legal claim.