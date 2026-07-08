Malaga activates weather warnings as dreaded terral wind returns with high temperatures

The heat will be the main feature in Malaga these days.

Isabel Méndez 08/07/2026 a las 14:35h.

Malaga has so far remained outside the map of red spots painted by the heatwave, which is pushing temperatures in Spain above 40C.

The province's luck, however, is running out and the Aemet meteorological agency has issued heat warnings in various parts of Malaga, including the provincial capital.

Temperatures in the Antequera and Ronda area will likely remain around 40C between 1pm and 9pm on Wednesday.

The condition will worsen on Thursday, as Aemet has issued yellow alerts for high temperatures in the Costa del Sol area, which includes Malaga city, the Guadalhorce and the Axarquía areas.

This means that practically all of Malaga will be under alert from 1pm to 9pm, during which time temperatures could reach and exceed 39C. In the Axarquía area, temperatures will be somewhat lower, with maximum values not expected to exceed 36C.

Aemet will maintain the same areas under a yellow alert on Friday. The arrival of the dreaded terral wind is imminent in Malaga, according to local weather expert José Luis Escudero.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province