Malaga activates first yellow warning for extreme heat this summer

Almudena Nogués Malaga 01/06/2026 a las 13:01h.

Things are heating up even in Malaga province this week, which is bad news for those who struggle with high temperatures. This past weekend was just a taste of what's to come.

Many parts of Andalucía can expect maximum temperatures close to 40C on Tuesday, according to the Aemet meteorological station.

Although Malaga has remained a thermal oasis in recent weeks compared to Seville, Cordoba and Jaén, the province will join the areas with a yellow warning on the map this week.

The alert starts at 2pm on Tuesday, when maximum temperatures in the Costa del Sol, the Guadalhorce Valley and the Axarquía district will reach 37C. It will remain active until 8pm, according to the current forecast.

"The oasis is over. Tomorrow, the first terral wind of the meteorological summer arrives in the usual areas of the province of Malaga. While temperatures will ease in other parts of Andalucía, the opposite will happen here," weather expert José Luis Escudero warns on his blog.

According to Aemet's forecast, the heat will be more stifling in municipalities of the Guadalhorce Valley such as Pizarra, Álora, Alhaurín de la Torre and Alhaurín el Grande, with 38-39C. Minimum temperatures will also remain high, with 21C in Malaga city.

A short-lived hot spell

The good news? According to Escudero, this hot spell seems to be a short-lived episode, at least according to the current forecast.

"Early on Wednesday morning, the wind will shift to the east, with some moderate gusts, which will bring some relief," he says.

Aemet forecasts a drop of about 7-8C that day in the areas where the terral wind blows. However, the sweltering heat could return to Malaga on Thursday.

In Andalucía, Aemet has activated a yellow alert for high temperatures in the provinces of Cordoba, Huelva, Jaén and Seville on Monday. Some places could reach record 40C.

According to Aemet, the Cordoba and Seville countryside, the Huelva coast and the Morena, Condado and Guadalquivir Valley areas will be particularly hot between 2pm and 8pm on Monday.

"We're starting a stable week in Andalucía, with hardly any rain and above-average temperatures, although they will gradually decrease in the interior from Tuesday onwards and to a lesser extent between Thursday and Friday. Local dry winds are expected in the Mediterranean on Tuesday and Thursday," Aemet says.