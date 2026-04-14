Two road accidents disrupt A-7 traffic in Malaga province during rush hours

Photo of the A-7 traffic jam in Malaga province on Tuesday.

Rossel Aparicio Tuesday, 14 April 2026, 10:32 | Updated 11:45h. Share

Two road accidents in Malaga province disrupted traffic and caused long traffic jams on the A-7 motorway on Tuesday morning.

The first accident concerns a collision between four vehicles in the Vélez-Málaga area, which led to the hospitalisation of a 23-year-old woman. Her condition remains unknown for the moment.

According to information from the traffic management centre, the incident occurred at kilometre 966 at approximately 8.15am. The collision generated a traffic jam of at least seven kilometres in the direction of Almeria and forced the closure of several lanes.

The second accident involved a car that overturned near Malaga city's El Palo district at 9.15am. The exact location of the incident is kilometre 979 of the road, in the direction of Cadiz, where it created a five-kilometre traffic jam.

Normal traffic flow resumed at 10.30am, after the road management services removed the vehicle.

According to the emergency services, the passenger pulled the driver out of the car.