Delays expected on the AVE high-speed train service between Madrid and Malaga in August The delays could be from five to 30 minutes throughout the month, due to the track works that have been planned by Adif, the rail infrastructure company

In addition to insufficient high speed rail services between Madrid and Malaga which have been the cause of so many complaints recently, works scheduled for the line between Madrid, Cordoba and Seville in August means there are likely to be delays throughout the month.

This time, the train operator Renfe is not to blame, because the works have been planned by Adif, the rail infrastructure company. They mean that passengers will face delays of between five and 30 minutes, and there will also be changes in departure times. A spokesperson for Adif told SUR that the AVE line is one of the oldest in the country and parts of it need to be replaced.

Anyone who wants to buy a ticket for the AVE in August will see a warning triangle on the website, and if they click on it they will see what time the train will actually depart and arrive due to works on the line. Renfe is offering free cancellations and changes for those affected.