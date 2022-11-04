Lost relatives remembered with flowers on All Saints' Day Thousands of people across the province gathered at the last resting place of their family members on the Día de Todos los Santos this week

Across the whole of Spain, 1st November was, as always, an important day. It was the Día de Todos los Santos or All Saints' Day and in other Latin countries, Day of the Dead, but it isn't a macabre event in any way. It is the day when families remember loved ones and gather together in cemeteries to visit the final resting places of their relatives. Many spend a few days beforehand cleaning and painting around the niche in preparation for the special day.

On Tuesday, hundreds of families filled the San Gabriel cemetery in Malaga on Tuesday to honour their loved ones. It is said that more flowers are sold at this time of the year than any other as the cemeteries become adorned with colourful floral arrangements.