Lorry driver arrested on motorway after being caught six times over the limit for alcohol Police said vehicle was spotted travelling very slowly along the A-7 in Vélez-Malaga and using the right and left lanes indiscriminately, posing a risk to other road users

The Guardia Civil is taking action against a man who was caught driving a lorry along the A-7 in Vélez-Malaga when he was six times over the permitted alcohol limit. The 112 and 062 emergency services received numerous calls from concerned road users, saying he was driving erratically and was likely to cause an accident.

The police officers located the lorry at kilometre 262 on the A-7, and say he was “driving abnormally slowly and using both lanes indiscriminately”. After trying several times to get him to pull over by using their lights and sirens, they suspected that he was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. When they managed to get him to stop, a breathalyser test showed that he was six times over the permitted limit for professional drivers.

The 52-year-old was detained for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving, and could face a prison sentence of between six months and two years, and be banned from driving for a period between one and six years..