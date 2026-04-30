Local amateur orchestra gets in tune for its annual spring concerts on the Costa del Sol

Tony Bryant 30/04/2026 a las 10:37h.

The Collegium Musicum amateur choir and orchestra will offer two spring performances on the Costa del Sol in May, an “array of classical works spanning centuries, styles and continents”.

The concerts feature several local soloists, including Tilman Mahrenholz (cello), Juan Remón Hernández (harp) and Pablo Jiménez Álvare (tenor).

There will also be a special performance of Close Every Door to Me from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, in collaboration with the Marbella classical children’s choir.

The first performance takes place on Sunday 17 May at the Iglesia de la Encarnación in Marbella at 9pm. Entry is free, but organisers are asking for a donation to help support charity work in the parish.

The concert will be repeated at the IPV Palace Hotel in Fuengirola on Tuesday 19 May at 8pm. Tickets for this performance cost 15 euros (children under 16 free) and are available from ticket@colmus.org, Cafetería Lepanto in Fuengirola, or on the door on the night of the concert.

“Audiences will be moved by lyrical vocal works, rich orchestral textures, and stirring solos for cello and tenor voice. Whether you are a lifelong lover of classical music or discovering it for the first time, these performances promise will offer a night to remember,” secretary Driekje Voorhoeve said.