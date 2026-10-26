Malaga province's beaches fill with people as November approaches due to rising temperatures

Even though abnormally high temperatures in autumn are becoming more common in Malaga province every year, the almost summer weather that marked this past weekend ... was a surprise.

Although November is fast approaching, the sea breeze that has been blowing strongly across the province since the start of last week drew thousands of people to the beaches of the Costa del Sol on Saturday.

This was particularly the case in places where the warm westerly wind was blowing, such as Rincón de la Victoria, Torremolinos, Vélez-Málaga and Estepona.

Some even dared to go for a swim. (Migue Fernández)

Among those visiting the beaches were many tourists from central and northern Europe, who had come to the province knowing that the weather would be better than in their home countries. Even they, however, hadn't expected it to be so mild at this time of year.

"We've come to the beach today because it's like summer in Germany. It's much colder there already," Emma and Jurgen, a retired couple from a village near Munich, said.

That was not the only reason to visit the La Malagueta beach this weekend they cited. "We've been in Malaga for two days now and it's absolutely heaving with people everywhere, so today we're going to take it easy and get away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre. It's much quieter here."

Quite a few of the sunbathers, especially children, were brave enough to get in the water, as the temperature of the sea was equally pleasant.

Other parts of Spain with summer temperatures

The Aemet (the state meteorological agency) station in Malaga recorded a maximum temperature of 27.3C in Rincón de la Victoria on Saturday (at 4pm), although the highest temperature was in Seville (over 28C).

Other notable mentions in the province included Coín (26.2C) and Vélez-Málaga (26C). The highest temperature in the country was in Tenerife, at almost 30C.

This summer scene is unfolding with chestnut stalls creating a proper All Saints' Day feel.

The business of selling sun loungers and parasols continues. (Migue Fernández)

The temperature in Rincón was even higher on Friday, at 31.8C. On that day, Manilva reached 30.7C, Vélez-Málaga 29.4C, the Port of Malaga 27.7C and Torremolinos 27.5C.

Malaga weather expert José Luis Escudero predicts a similar pattern this week, with very high temperatures for this time of year, ranging from 26C to 28C on the coast and around 23C to 25C in the province's interior.

The good news is that nighttime temperatures are no longer so high and one can finally get to sleep without an air conditioner. On the coast, nighttime temperatures are remaining stable at around 15-16C, while in the interior they are dropping to 11-13C.

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