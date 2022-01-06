Lady luck shines on the Costa del Sol with major prizewinners in Spain’s 'El Niño' lottery Tickets for the first prize number in the Three Kings Day national lottery were sold exclusively in Logroño, northern Spain

Spain’s 'El Niño' lottery draw has rained down some major prizes to lucky punters on the Costa del Sol this Thursday, 6 January - with second and third prize winners.

Tickets for the first prize winning number, 41665, were sold entirely in the city Logroño, in northern Spain. However, the traditional Three Kings Day lottery delivered several second prizes, worth 75,000 euros for each decimo, and third prizes (25,000 euros per ticket) to Malaga province.

Some tickets for the second prize number - 44469 - were sold in two areas of Malaga city, while the tickets for the third prize number – 19467 - were sold further along the coast in Estepona.