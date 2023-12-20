Junta to sponsor new Antonio Banderas theatre arts academy to the tune of two million euros

Antonio Banderas, who is currently filming in New York, gave a virtual speech at the announcement event.

An official ceremony at the CaixaBank Soho Theatre has revealed what well-known Malaga actor Antonio Banderas has in store for the public with his new theatre arts training academy.

This week the centre unveiled the first four degrees it will offer, while announcing it will also serve as a space for its own productions and exhibitions. The establishment's new name, Sohrlin Andalucía, comes after the support of two million euros provided by the Junta's ministry of culture with European funds.

Sohrlin was created with the aim of creating an academy, an initiative born from the merger of the Soho company with the production company Merlin, which is directed by the Malaga businessman Domingo Sánchez. It will convert almost 8,000 metres of Misericordia's warehouses into a centre dedicated to production, training and exhibition.

Banderas, who is currently filming in New York, tuned in from the States to give a speech at the ceremony. In addition to the ministry of culture sponsoring the new space, regional minister Arturo Bernal described the agreement as "profound" and pointed out that there will also be joint performances and activities between the ministry and Sohrlin Andalucía over the next year. "This sponsorship supports the creation of entertainment and art in the Andalusian style," he said.

Four degrees

The new academy will offer four degrees: sound design, lighting design, stage management and technical direction. Classes will start in March after construction finishes in January. Make-up and hairdressing is expected to be another course in the future, as well as theatre management and theatre production.

The Phantom of the Opera and shows

Monday's presentation included a couple of videos about Sohrlin Andalucía's new facilities, from where they will also promote their own productions that will be staged by the centre's own students.

The total space of the academy will be 6,800 square metres and will be able to host large shows with a maximum capacity of 1,200 people. Antonio Banderas said The Phantom of the Opera, which is performed in Madrid following a collaboration between the Malaga-born actor and director and Andrew Lloyd Weber, could be one of the works that might come to Sohrlin Andalucía.

Classes will be held in the annex building, where a residence has also been set up for the students to live or to house the teams that come to perform their shows at the new stage and training centre.