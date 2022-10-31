Junta de Andalucía assigns 467 million euros to investment projects in Malaga in 2023 Health, education, infrastructure, culture, tourism and sport in the province will all benefit and so will Malaga city's bid to host Expo 2027

The Junta de Andalucía’s Budget for 2023 has just been approved and details of how it will affect Malaga province were announced at a press conference in Malaga city on Saturday by the regional government’s delegate in the province, Patricia Navarro, and Carolina España, Rocío Blanco and Arturo Bernal.

They revealed that investment in infrastructure will amount to 73.5 million euros, including 20.12 million for the Malaga Metro, 12 million euros for road maintenance and 1.4 million euros to draw up the plans for the city’s new Plan Litoral, which will move bus stations below ground and create a public transport hub at the main railway station.

The project to create a dry port in Antequera has been assigned eight million euros for the continuation of the first phase.

With regard to health, the Junta is to assign 50 million euros to Malaga. Some of this money will be used to draw up the plans for the city's third hospital, and some for the extension to the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella.

New health centres are to be built in the province and some are to be modernised. For example, over 103,000 euros will be used to improve the health centre at El Palo and build the new CARE.

The Junta has also set aside 1,062,500 euros to assist Malaga in its attempt to be chosen to host Expo 2027.

Drought is affecting the economy

There will also be 64 million euros to alleviate some of the effects of the drought. “That is the only thing that is slowing down the economy in Andalucía,” Patricia Navarro said, so the money will be used on connections between the Campo de Gibraltar and the Costa del Sol, channelling the Guadalhorce river, restoration of the Guadalmedina and tertiary systems which will help farmers who need water for irrigation in Rincón de la Victoria, Guaro, Torrox and Vélez-Malaga, among other measures.

Funds are to be made available for works near the ports in Caleta de Vélez and Marbella and for reforestation works in the Sierra Bermeja and Sierra de Mijas, forestry infrastructure.

Courts in the province will also benefit: Torremolinos will be assigned 475,000 euros, Marbella 50,000, Estepona 80,000, Torrox 100,000 and also 93,000 will be available for improvements to the court complex in Fuengirola.

The Junta will also provide 23 million euros for extensions and improvements to schools, and the tourism authorities will have 512 million euros to spend next year compared to the 361 euros until now.

Funds are also being assigned for sports, culture and employment, especially in projects to reduce youth unemployment and on training centres to raise the level of education and qualifications.