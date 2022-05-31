Junta confirms a second case of monkeypox in Malaga province In total there are five confirmed infections in Andalucía, according to the regional government’s spokesperson Elías Bendodo

The Junta de Andalucía’s spokesperson, Elías Bendodo, has said that there are now two confirmed cases of monkeypox in Malaga province.

At a press conference after the regular Tuesday regional government ministers' meeting, Bendodo explained that the number of confirmed infections in the region has now risen to five: the two cases mentioned in Malaga, two in Seville and one in Cadiz: “They are all self-isolating in their homes and all are progressing favourably," he said.

In addition, Bendodo reported there are another 17 cases under investigation, "of which six are probable and 11 are suspected", he said. Another 17 infections have already been ruled out in the region, he added.

The Junta’s Health Minister, Jesus Aguirre, indicated yesterday that, so far, the positives have all been male and in all of them “the infections are imported from other regions where they had had high-risk relationships.” He specified that all are recovering, without the need for hospital admissions.

The initial symptoms for the disease usually includes fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen glands and tiredness. A few days after the onset of fever, a skin rash develops, often starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body. It is usually a self-limited disease and most people recover in several weeks, although in some cases they may require hospital admission.