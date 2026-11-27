Zoë Dahse 27/11/2026 Actualizado a las 16:55h.

Joan Vintage Charity Shop by Foundation Cudeca is celebrating Green Week across its shops in Malaga, Sevilla and Cordoba, as an alternative to the Black Friday sales happening elsewhere across Andalucía.

The week began on Monday 24 November, and runs until Saturday 28 November.

Founded by Brit Joan Hunt, who passed away in 2021, the charity provides free palliative care to people with advanced illnesses and support for their families.

Each item of clothing bought directly contributes to the upkeep of the charity.