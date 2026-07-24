Malaga fast-food chain worker sentenced to prison for continuous sexual abuse of female colleague

The Malaga provincial court has sentenced a man to two and a half years in prison for sexually abusing over a period of several months ... a woman he worked with at a fast-food restaurant.

He will also have to pay the victim a compensation of 4,5000 euros.

According to the ruling, the events took place between November 2023 and February 2024. The defendant would take advantage of areas of the premises without CCTV cameras to inappropriately touch his colleague.

He repeated this behaviour on several occasions, touching the woman's genital area, breasts and buttocks without her ever giving her consent. Although she complained and even slapped the perpetrator, he did not stop.

The events came to light within the workplace after the victim mentioned what had been happening to another colleague. This led to a meeting with the company's management and the subsequent termination of the defendant's contract.

His conduct was proven at first instance by the criminal court of Malaga. Following his appeal, the provincial court ruled in favour of the lower court and the victim.

The court has upheld the prison sentence imposed, although it has reduced the compensation, which initially stood at 6,000 euros. While accepting the victim's account as credible, the court said that she had not provided a psychological report or evidence of any treatment for the stress, panic and nightmares she had described during the trial.

The court has also served the perpetrator a restraining order, banning him from contacting the victim for a period of three years.

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