Iberia once again boosts Malaga-Madrid route with 62 flights and 11,000 seats

Iberia is once again boosting services between Malaga and Madrid following the suspension of the high-speed rail network in the wake of the tragic accident at Urda ... . The national airline has just announced an additional 62 flights on the route between the Costa del Sol and the Spanish capital, with 11,862 seats.

The measure forms part of a new plan designed to improve connectivity between the whole of Andalucía and Madrid, bringing the total to 208 flights with over 39,000 new seats until 30 November.

This increase represents a 44 per cent rise on the capacity planned for the rest of the month. Since 28 October, the date of the tragic accident that claimed 69 lives, Iberia has made 61,402 extra seats available to customers.

The new schedule includes new flights from Malaga, Seville, Jerez, Granada and Almeria, with a maximum fare capped at 99 euros one way in economy class and 149 euros in business class until 30 November. The schedule also includes larger aircraft on some existing routes. There will be 18 flights on the Seville route, nine in each direction, and ten on the Malaga route, five in each direction.

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