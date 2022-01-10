A humid east wind and cold air could bring rain to Malaga this week Rain is most likely between Wednesday and Friday in western coastal areas and the Guadalhorce Valley

Overcast skies, precipitation and low temperatures will dominate this week in the northern half of the peninsula. The southern half and Mediterranean areas of Spain will see slightly cloudy skies, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

The week begins in Malaga with more winds from the northwest. In the north of the province temperatures could reach 20-23 degrees. “In other areas they will oscillate between 14 and 19 degrees,” forecasts meteorology expert José Luis Escudero.

As of Wednesday, the possibility of rain grows. "There is a probability of rainfall between Wednesday and Friday in areas of the western coast and the Guadalhorce Valley, this will be due to the humid east wind and high cold air," said Escudero.

At the moment, Aemet sets the possibility of showers in Malaga at 40 per cent on Wednesday. The wind will also blow strong again with expected gusts of up to 35 kilometres per hour on Thursday in Malaga city.