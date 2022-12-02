Hoteliers expect to be half full for week with two public holidays There are 'festivos' on 6 and 8 December and accommodation owners say people will book late, depending on the weather forecast

The two upcoming public holidays spread across next week are potentially good news for the local hotel sector. Tuesday (6 December) is a holiday for Constitution Day and Thursday (8) is a religious holiday marking the Immaculate Conception.

The Costa del Sol hoteliers' association, Aehcos, said this week that it expects about 55% of the available beds in local accommodation to be taken up, with people generally dividing into those having an extended break this week end and those waiting until next weekend, taking advantage of one of the two public holidays.

"There are still spaces available in Malaga province for the December long weekends, demand for which depends on the weather over the coming days," Aehcos said. "For the moment demand looks to be static, but we expect potential last-minute bookings," it continued.

In Malaga city, where the lights are being a big draw, hotels said they were expecting similar occupancy to last year for these public holidays and owners of self-catering accommodation expect 75% of available properties to be full.