More heavy rain forecast, with amber warnings for most of Malaga province this Friday Malaga city, the Costa del Sol, and the Axarquía could see 30mm of rain in an hour, with up to 80mm forecast for Ronda

The Spanish met office, Aemet, has issued amber alerts for heavy rain for most of Malaga province this Friday. In Malaga city, the Costa del Sol, the Guadalhorce Valley, and the Axarquía, up to 30mm of rain could fall in an hour. The alert is in place from midnight on Thursday until midday on Friday.

In Ronda and the Serranía, up to 80mm of rain is expected to fall over the twelve-hour period.

Yellow warnings are in place this Thursday for downpours with 15 to 20mm of rain and thunder storms, mainly on the Costa del Sol and in the Guadalhorce Valley areas.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there is little likelihood of rain on Saturday, although it is expected to return on Sunday in the early hours of the morning, and will continue into the start of next week.