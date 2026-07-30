Malaga province heatwave intensifies, triggering amber warning for temperatures of up to 40C in the interior

The fourth heatwave in Spain is taking a toll on the province of Malaga, triggering new weather warnings ahead of the weekend.

The Aemet state ... meteorological agency has raised an amber alert in the Antequera area for Saturday, with maximum temperatures set to reach 40C.

Ronda, in the meantime, will be under a yellow warning from Thursday onwards, with a maximum of 38C forecast. On Friday, the maximum could rise to 39-40C.

The warnings will remain in place on both days from 1pm to 9pm.

The conditions are set to worsen on Saturday, with Aemet having raised the alert to amber in Antequera during the same time slot as on previous days, while Roda will remain on yellow alert due to temperatures of 38C.

The forecast for the province of Malaga on Saturday indicates generally clear skies, with mist along the Mediterranean coast and possible patches of fog. There is also likely to be light airborne dust in the south of the province, along with light, variable winds and breezes.

The map of Spain and the areas that will have a weather warning on 1 August. (Aemet)

Tropical nights

Nationwide, the weather forecast for this Saturday indicates that high temperatures and stable conditions will persist, with mainly clear skies or high clouds over mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands.

"Galicia, the Cantabrian coast, the Balearic Islands and the Alboran Sea coastline can expect low cloud with mist, which in the north may lead to light rainfall," the forecast says.

Maximum temperatures are likely to rise along the Cantabrian coast, in Galicia and on the Alboran coast, fall in the central-eastern part of Spain and remain unchanged in the rest of the country.

Temperatures may exceed 35C in the southern half, the north-east, the interior of Mallorca, the Canary Islands and, in some places, the northern plateau. The Guadalquivir Valley and parts of the north-east and the southern plateau anticipate a maximum of 40C.

"Minimum temperatures will fall in the northern half and rise in the southern half," Aemet says.

The Canary Islands, large parts of the southern half of the country, the Ebro Valley and the Mediterranean coast will experience tropical nights, with minimum temperatures above 20C. Light westerly winds will prevail on the mainland.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province