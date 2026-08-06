Malaga province town hall reports damage to a picnic area and unauthorised access to the municipal swimming pool

06/08/2026 a las 19:01h.

Two of the awnings installed at the picnic area on the Camino del Puerto de Guaro in Malaga province have had to be removed after ... sustaining damage that made it unsafe to keep them in place. The town hall attributes the damage to various acts of vandalism and states that some people had climbed onto the structures to lie down or play, causing burns and tears to the canopies.

The decision was taken after it was established that the damage was not due to normal wear and tear or weather conditions. As the town hall explained, the condition of the structures made it impossible to leave them in place without posing a risk to users of the public space.

These structures were installed to provide shade and improve the comfort of the picnic area, a space equipped with tables and commonly used as a place to rest and socialise. Their removal now leaves part of the site without the intended protection from the sun, at least until a decision is made on how to deal with the damaged items.

The town hall regrets that a piece of infrastructure intended for public use has been rendered unusable due to the behaviour of a small group of people. The council has not yet specified the cost of the damage, nor whether the awnings can be repaired or will need to be replaced.

Swimming pool

The incidents are not limited to Camino del Puerto. The town hall also reports that several people have been entering the municipal swimming pool grounds at night after climbing over the perimeter fence. According to the information released, these intrusions have been occurring repeatedly and have caused damage to the facilities.

Apart from the material damage, the local authorities warn of the danger posed by unauthorised access to a swimming area outside its opening hours. The absence of staff and supervision can exacerbate the consequences of any fall or accident, particularly when those entering are minors.

No details have been provided regarding the identity of those responsible or any complaints that may have been lodged in connection with these incidents. The town hall has, however, announced that it will take the necessary measures to try to prevent further incidents and to protect both the picnic area and the municipal sports facilities.

The town hall points out that every repair resulting from such behaviour entails a cost that ultimately has an impact on the public finances. It adds that this money could be used to maintain services or carry out other improvements in the municipality.

In light of this situation, the town hall is calling on residents to help by reporting any anti-social behaviour that could cause damage to public property. It is also appealing for respect for facilities that belong to the community as a whole and whose upkeep depends, to a large extent, on their responsible use.