Malaga province cannabis greenhouse dismantled and three arrested

The Guardia Civil have arrested two men and a woman on suspicion of an offence against public health by cultivating, producing and trafficking drugs, as ... well as an electricity fraud offence at a villa in Alhaurín de la Torre (Malaga).

The arrests happened within the framework of operation 'Nao2026'. The investigation began after the police detected a strong smell of cannabis at the property where the detainees were living.

The investigators established that the suspects were constantly travelling through various Spanish provinces in hire cars, changing them at very short intervals to avoid detection. They were also making frequent international trips to destinations such as the UK and Dubai.

After obtaining the necessary court authorisation to search the property, the investigators discovered a "complex indoor grow operation" in the basement.

According to reports, the facility was equipped with professional ventilation and air conditioning systems, dehumidifiers and power transformers, as well as powerful LED spotlights and automated irrigation systems designed to maximise crop yield.

To meet the high energy consumption the crop required, the detainees had made an unauthorised connection to the public electricity grid.

During the operation, the police seized around 3,000 cannabis plants, 70 kilograms of cannabis buds and hashish pollen ready for distribution, large quantities of anabolic substances and cash.

The three detainees are in pre-trial detention.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports